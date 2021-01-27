Dorothy Forshage, age 89 of Seguin, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021.
Dorothy was born on January 31, 1931 in Seguin, Tx to Albert Jr., and Frieda (Zillmann) Mattke. She remained a Seguin resident and graduated from Seguin High School in the class of 1949. She married Erwin Forshage, of Seguin, on July 7, 1950.
He preceded her in death in September 2006. She was also preceded in death by her parents, her parents-in-law, Erwin and Leora Forshage, her brother-in-law, Bobby Forshage, her niece, Jan Forshage Thieme, and her beloved canine companions, Muffin and Misty.
Survivors include her sister, Joyce Falor and husband Duehl of Seguin; her sister-in-law, Patsy Beyer Forshage of Seguin; eight nieces and nephews and their families. A memorial graveside service and interment will be held on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at San Geronimo Cemetery with the Rev. Lee Zillmann officiating. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing, limited seating and face coverings worn.
Memorial contributions may be made to Guadalupe Co. Humane Society, P.O. Box 1593, Seguin, Tx 78155 or to a charity of one’s choice.
