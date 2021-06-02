Jon Jones “Jon Jon” Nelson, Jr., age 52 of Seguin, passed away on April 24, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P. O. Box 1593, Seguin, Texas, 78155-1593. You may visit www.treshewell.com.