Isabel Yolanda Arriaga, age 74 of Seguin, passed away on June 22, 2020.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 5 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary followed by the recitation of the holy rosary at 7 p.m. A procession will depart Tres Hewell Mortuary on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. for graveside services and interment at 10 a.m. at San Juan Cemetery in Prairie Lea, Texas with Deacon Nick Carrillo officiating. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all social distancing protocol will be followed, including limited seating and face coverings must be worn in the Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel.
Yolanda was born on March 29, 1946 in Seguin, Texas to Isabel (Ybanez) and Manuel Hernandez. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Jose P. Arriaga, Sr., her infant son, Joe Anthony Arriaga, her parents, brothers, Frank Hernandez, Emilio Hernandez, Manuel Hernandez and sisters, Virginia Sauceda, Elida Palomo and Mary Louise Hernandez.
Survivors include her sons, Joe Arriaga, Jr., and wife Darlene, Vicente Arriaga and wife Angie, Victor Arriaga and wife Rebecca, and Jacob Arriaga and wife Claudia; daughters, Monica Arriaga, Veronica Arriaga; sisters, Marina Pape, Minerva Rangel, Corina Villegas and husband Gilbert, and Nora Castillo and husband Estacio; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends. Serving as pallbearers will be John Lopez, Joe Arriaga, III, Brandon Palomares, Anthony Solis, Eric Soliz, and Jacob Perez.
