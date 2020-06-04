Herman “Jake” Glenewinkel

1935–2020
Herman Glenewinkel passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his home in Cibolo, Texas. He was 84 years old. Graveside services and interment took place in Cibolo at St. Paul’s Church Cemetery on June 6, 2020, at 9 a.m. Visitation services were at the Schertz Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m Friday evening, June 5, 2020.
Jake was born in Kingsbury, Texas, on October 4, 1935. The youngest of August Glenewinkel, Jr. and Lena Bittner Glenewinkel’s ten children, Jake grew up in Kingsbury on the family farm and ranch. He attended the Dowdy School in Kingsbury before graduating to Seguin High School, where he excelled in sports, especially football, basketball and baseball.
After graduating from high school in 1953, Jake worked alongside his father until he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He spent two years in peacetime service, including a stint in Alaska, where he often mentioned he’d like to revisit. When he returned home from the Army, he moved to Cibolo to work with his father at the farm his parents had purchased, and where he lived the remainder of his days.
The first time he met his future wife, Barbara Jean Lyman, was at a Sunday night dance at the Bluebird Inn in Kingsbury. Later they would marry and have three children, Laura, Jason and Sarah. Later in life he began working as a postal carrier in addition to tending the farm, and he retired at the age of 70. One of the great joys in his life was spending time with his grandchildren as they were growing up.
He was a man who worked hard and rested easy. He had enjoyed school sports back in the day and, as a father, he was always ready to play catch, baseball or football, or shoot baskets with his kids when they were young. In particular, his love of football was lifelong, specifically the Dallas Cowboys on a Sunday afternoon. Good season or bad, he was a steadfast supporter of America’s Team. He was a reliable and trustworthy friend, father, brother, husband, and son, and a person would be hard pressed to find a soul who disliked him. Throughout his life, he was most at home under an open sky, whether driving the tractor or tending livestock, deer hunting in the pasture or relaxing on a riverbank with an ice cold beer. And notably, over a lifetime of practice, he mastered the fine art of porch sitting, a long-standing family tradition.
Jake is survived by his wife, Barbara, and his children, Laura Glenewinkel of Geronimo, Jason Glenewinkel and Jerry Rozell of Houston, and Sarah and Scott Wolston of Cibolo, as well as his grandchildren, Katie Alexandra Wolston and Sawyer Scott Wolston. Other surviving relatives are Billy and Louise Lyman, Jennie Vee Lyman, and Paul Heinemeyer and his wife, Sharon, along with numerous nieces and nephews. The number of friends he had throughout his lifetime is incalculable, but atop that list would be Eugene “Biscuit” Brietzke and Sarah Batey Edwards, from their days at Seguin High School, and Tom Wehe, his neighbor and friend for many decades.
He is preceded in death by his parents, August and Lena Glenewinkel; sisters, Elsie Wagener, Angela Mack, and Anne Heinemeyer; brothers, Martin Glenewinkel and Norman Glenewinkel; his goddaughter, Gem Holly Glenewinkel Henk; and numerous other relatives.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Texas Parks and Wildlife.