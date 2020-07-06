Sandra Myrle DeSpain, lovingly known as “Sandy”, slipped peacefully into the hands of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 1, 2020. Born on July 12, 1939 to Scott Spalding and Ruby Hinshaw, she was a beloved, wife, mother, grandma, sister and aunt. All who knew her were blessed with her love, faith, and giving for over 80 years of a faithful life.
Sandy was a faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church for over 20 years and passionately served as a regular volunteer for the Guadalupe County Humane Society.
Sandy is survived by her son Tim Ferguson and wife Suzan and her daughter Tracie Ferguson; grandson Kyle Ferguson; brother Jerry Spalding (Mary); nieces Sherea Spalding (Gary), Suzzanne Paris, Shelley Spalding and nephew Scott Spalding (Mariko). She is preceded in death by her husbands Thomas Ferguson and W.E. (Gene) DeSpain and her brother Joe Spalding.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 310 Seguin Road LaVernia, TX 78121.
Face covering is required for all attending. Reverend Dr. Robert M. Palan will officiate at the service.
The family has asked that no flowers be sent. Their preference is that donations in Sandy’s name be made to:
Guadalupe County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1593 Seguin, TX 78156 or Cards may be sent to: c/o Sandy DeSpain 701 Ferguson Rd. La Vernia, Tx 78121
