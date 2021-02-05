Norma C. Krueger, of Seguin, Texas, passed away February 3, 2021 at the age of 93. She was born on December 9, 1927 in Edna, Texas to parents William Braune and Emma Stoerig Braune.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Olyn H. Krueger, and two grandchildren, Jason and Destinee.
Norma is survived by her children, Roger, Joanie, and Bruce. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Jody, JoAnn, Jessica, Sabrina, Amanda, Callie, Stassney, and Chris, great grandchildren; Josh, Tayler, Morgan, Sawyer, Braxton, Reed, Carley, Joshua, Dennis, Naomi, Brian, Wyatt, and Alexander; great great grandchildren; Ellie Grace, and Kaleb.
A Public Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Goetz Funeral Home. All other services held will be private.
Services are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home located at 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155 830-379-2313.