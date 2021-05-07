Augustina Contreras passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at age of 82. She was born on June 16, 1938 to Miguel Rodriguez and Gabriela Meza Rodriguez in Staples, Texas.
Survivors include sons, Felix (Cindi) Contreras and Jose Contreras; daughter, Nora McKinney; sister, Mary (Gilbert) Garcia; sister in laws, Bertha Ramirez & Jesusa Magallanes; grandchildren, Felix Contreras Jr, Carlton (Rene) McKinney, Nichole (Stephen) Sanchez, Staci (Michael) Sanchez & Amy Contreras; great-grandchildren, Marley, Mady, Ava, Michael Jr, Carlton V, Amalina, M’Cheyl, Cambria and a Baby Boy on the way. She is further survived by numerous other relatives and friends.
Ms. Contreras is preceded in death by her husband Gregorio; parents, Miguel and Gabriela Rodriguez; brother, Felipe Rodriguez; sisters, Guadalupe Castillo, Rosa Lopez, Ausencia Contreras.
We, her family, would like to thank the staff of GRMC Hospice, especially Sara Vogel for their care and support of our mother. A special thank you to her great granddaughters Marley and Mady who stepped up and provided the utmost care as her care givers during this difficult time.
Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. The Holy Rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. and Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery.