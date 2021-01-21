William “Bill” Charles Greenman, age 80 of Seguin, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021. Bill was born on August 25, 1940 in Shang Hai, China to Dr. Robert Brownell Greenman, US Navy and Clara Mae (Minns) Greenman. The family was stationed in Shang Hai until the war heated up. At that time, Clara returned to her home in Oceola Mills, PA with Bill and his 15-month older brother, Bob.
Dr Greenman was taken prisoner by the Japanese for 4 years but was eventually reunited with his family after the war. As a military brat Bill moved often. This resulted in him having two different senior high school rings as he moved between his Jr and Sr year. He graduated from Southside High School in Long Island, New York. He attended Clemson University from 1958-1963. Bill majored in Pre-Med, Pre-Dental and Biology. Bill was a member of the school honor guard for several years and at 6’4”, he always carried the American flag.
He joined the Air Force in 1963. He graduated from Syracuse University in 1964 with a degree in Russian. He was stationed in Pakistan with the Air Force where he was a Russian linguist.
As a boy, Bill wanted to be a pilot and he built model airplanes with fastidious care. He was a huge fan of daring test pilots like Chuck Yeager. His dream came to an end after growing 2 more inches after high school and getting the measles which affected his eyesight. After choosing family instead of taking a government job, he began a long career in wholesale and retail sales. He worked for Woolco, Kiddie City Toys, Kids Kounty, Gund & Robin Woods Dolls. He was the “Doll Guy” when he was featured on QVC selling dolls. He was well known by doll collectors all over. His last career was in the mattress industry. He worked at Mattress Discounters in Pennsylvania. Then he moved back to San Antonio where he worked for Mattress Firm until his health forced him into retirement in 2018.
Bill loved watching college and NFL football. He could recall the stats better than anyone. He made incredibly detailed spread sheets and loved his team for Fantasy football. He was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan and he and his daughter competed each week to pick the winners for all the games. He loved the Boston Red Sox and Ted Williams was
his favorite baseball player. He was known for leaving thoughtful notes and sending encouraging cards to brighten people’s day. Bill will fondly be remembered for the thousands and thousands of Christmas cookies he made and delivered to his co-workers and friends over the years.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents and his son William Charles Greenman Jr.
Survivors include: his daughter Laura Michelle Greenman Stahl, daughter Sarah Elizabeth Greenman, Grandchildren Andrew and Lacie Stahl and Hannah Leilani Stahl and William (Will) Charles Greenman III, Great Granddaughter Kimber Leilani Stahl, brother Robert Brownell Greenman II many other family members and countless friends.
Private services and interment will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Christian Cupboard in Seguin, The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (honoring his son, Charles), The Seguin Public Library or any charity of your choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.