Daniel “Danny” E. Maples, Sr., age 70 of Seguin, Texas passed away January 17, 2021 peacefully at home surrounded by his family and loved ones.
He was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather and friend to many. Danny was born on October 12, 1950 in San Antonio, Texas to Doris May and Hugh Wilson Maples. He graduated from Navarro High School in 1969 and later obtained his Master Electrical license certificate in 1974.
Danny, his brother Steve and father Hugh, worked together to make Maples Electric Company a successful electrical contractor construction company where they did commercial and residential electrical work in San Antonio, Austin, Corpus Christi and the surrounding cities. In 1995, Danny achieved his dream of opening his own residential electric business, Walnut Springs Electric in Seguin. Danny was stilling working and providing his knowledge and expertise until his cancer diagnosis, Glioblastoma Brain Tumor Cancer in 2020.
Danny was a prankster and loved to live in the moment. August 1969, with the aid of sister, Darlene, Danny and his high school sweetheart, Jo Ann, eloped to get married. Danny and Jo Ann have enjoyed each other for 51 years. They found enjoyment from every aspect of life together. Danny enjoyed hunting, whether hiking or sitting in a blind, fishing, and going to antique auctions with his wife. But mostly he enjoyed automobiles; buying to enjoy for awhile then selling for someone else to enjoy.
Danny is preceded in death by his mother, Doris May, step mother, Geraldine, father, Hugh and mother and father in-law, Loraine Lehmann Kight and J.R. Kight.
Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years Jo Ann; daughter, Tammy Drown and husband David; son, Daniel “Danny” Maples, Jr. and wife Monika; sister, Darlene Gregory; brother, Steve Maples, Sr. and wife Sharon; grandchildren, Michaela Drown and partner Jeff Garcia, Megan Drown, Amanda Drown and Zoe Maples; great-grandchildren, Adrian, Andrew and Armani; several nieces and nephews and many friends.
His family would like to give special thanks to his hospice nurse, Sara Vogel and Sandra Martin. Also, to the Guadalupe Regional Hospice nurses and staff for their care and kindness.
A walk-through line visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Jeremy Roy and the Rev. Roy Collins officiating. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing, limited seating and face coverings worn.
In lieu of flowers, Danny requested contributions to be made to Guadalupe Regional Medical Foundation All Cancers Endowment Fund or to Guadalupe Regional Hospice, 1215 E. Court St., Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.