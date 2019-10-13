John David Zunker was born on September 8, 1964 to John Bernard and Sylvia Lavern Zunker. He started most childhood days with his Big Daddy, eating molasses-covered pancakes prepared by his MeeMaw.
He grew up in Seguin with his younger brother, Todd Alan Zunker, and was a spectacular center fielder, sprinter, golfer, safety, and barefoot kicker for the Matadors.
John David graduated from Seguin High School in 1983 and went to Southwest Texas State, where he met his wife of 32 years, Cheryl Lynn Zvanja, just one month after he arrived. During his time at Southwest, he served as the Treasurer for the Kappa Alpha fraternity and obtained his bachelor’s degree in finance.
John David and Cheryl married in 1987 and started their family in 1990 with the birth of their first son, Kyle Anthony Zunker. Four years later, in 1994, they celebrated the birth of their second son, Cory Austin Zunker.
John David took pride in providing for his family and giving his sons every possible opportunity to succeed. As part of his mission for success, he and his family lived in Houston; DFW; Columbus, Ohio; Denver, Colorado; Augusta, Georgia; and Atlanta, Georgia. Everywhere he went, John David earned the respect and deep friendship of others who admired his work ethic and outstanding generosity.
John David was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in late July of 2019. He spent the last months of his life fighting with tremendous courage, spending long weekends with his family, speaking words of encouragement to his sons, and praying to God.
John David passed on October 8, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
John David is at rest with his Big Daddy and MeeMaw, Louis Nelson and Lilian O’Donnell Zunker; Grandpa and Grandma, Troy Donald and Edith Mabel Blankenship; and mother-in-law, Judy Gail Broughton.
John David will be remembered by his wife, Cheryl Zunker; son and daughter-in-law Kyle and Hannah Zunker; son, Cory Zunker; father and step-mother, John Bernand and Lydia Zunker; mother and step-father, Lavern and Jim Box; brother and sister-in-law, Todd and Susan Zunker; father-in law, Dennis Broughton; father-in law, Anthony Zvanja; siblings-in-law Chris and Debbie Hopkins and Bill and DeeDee Little; and numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles, including his great-uncle, Vernon Zunker.
John David did not live to have grandchildren, but will be remembered by his numerous nephews and nieces, whom he adored: Lyndsey, Allen, Brooke, Addison, Benjamin, Katie, Luke, Harrison, Annajane, and Sophie.
John David’s wife, sons, parents, and brother welcome all to honor John David and share love at the visitation on Friday, October 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary and at the funeral on Saturday, October 19 at 10:00 am, at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with Dollene (Sissy) Lakey officiating. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
In honor of John David please visit this link to see his passion for helping others http://gf.me/u/vx5c79.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.