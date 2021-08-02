May 4, 1957 – July 28, 2021
Kathy Ethridge passed away in the comfort of her home on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, after a determinedly fought battle with cancer for almost four years. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Kathy is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Bill; son Stephen and daughter-in-law Leanne; sons Kevin and Zachary. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Wyatt and Emma Ethridge. Additionally she is survived by her parents Eugene and Dorothy Rehak; brother James and sister-in-law Jean; brother David and sister-in-law Melanie; sister Sharon Leshikar.
A rosary is planned for August 8, 2021 at Porter Loring on 1101 McCullough Ave, San Antonio 78212 at 5pm, with visitation beginning at 4pm.
The funeral mass will be held at St. Luke Catholic Church located at 4603 Manitou Drive, San Antonio 78228 on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 10am (live-stream available). Graveside service to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Victoria to begin at 2pm. A celebration of life will follow at Holy Family Church Reception Center in Victoria.
Arrangements with Porter Loring Mortuary 1101 McCulloch Ave. San Antoio, TX.