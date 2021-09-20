William (Bill) James Patek, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Bill was born on July 12, 1947 in Shiner, Texas to Evelyn Marie (Burger) and Frank Joseph Patek.
He was married to his lovely wife, Jannett Gotthardt Patek for over 54 years. Bill loved to party and dance with his wife. They were united in matrimony on February 4, 1967 at St. James Catholic Church, after being each other’s Jr. High School sweethearts. A reception of dinner and dance followed the ceremony, where they danced the night away with family and friends. His favorite song by Thomas Rhett, was “Die a Happy Man”. He loved a good party, so why not party with a celebration for their Silver Wedding Anniversary in early February of 1992 and again on their 50th on February 4, 2017.
They have been blessed with three wonderful children, four granddaughters and two grandsons: Patricia and her husband, Yancy Thornton and their two daughters, Hailey and Harley; Lisa and her husband, Keith Boenig and their sons, Shay and Chase; and Jonathan (Johnny) and his wife Nicole Marcrum Patek and their daughters, Presley and Larkin; sisters, Helen and her husband Jesse Skinner, Gladys and her husband Crosby Skinner, and Evelyn Alexander; brother Roy Patek and his wife Kay Patek; sister-in-law, Judy Patek; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Bernice Patek, brothers, Ervin Patek and Franky Patek, parents-in-law, Ben Gotthardt and Viola Gotthardt, brother-in-law, Lloyd Alexander and niece-in-law, Jennifer Kacal Patek.
His siblings would say he was a typical middle child trouble maker, pushing the limits. However, as he grew up, he became more of a comedian/jokester. He loved life and everyone enjoyed being around him. He loved making people laugh, especially his children and grandchildren. He was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren.
Bill and Jannett loved spending time together. He loved playing the lottery, going with his wife to horse races and casinos, playing the slots with his wife, friends and siblings. And, many times a very lucky winner. However, he knew he had already won the lottery having been blessed with a wonderful family. He loved all sports, but his favorite team was the Dallas Cowboys.
Bill was a hard worker, with very strong work ethics. He worked many hours each week Varying from 40, 60, 80 and sometime more while he was in the Grocery/Convenient Store industry. The last 20 years he enjoyed driving a school bus for Seguin ISD and delivering flowers for his daughter’s business, Violas Flower Shop, where he retired from both last year.
Visitation will begin on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. The recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Gregory J. Nevlud and the Rev. Marcus Bigott officiating. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. A reception will follow in the St. James Parish Hall.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jonathan Patek, Shay Boenig, Chase Boenig, Yancy Thornton, Keith Boenig, and Roy Patek. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Evans and Benny Lewis. Masks are optional at all locations. For those who desire, the service may be livestreamed at St. James Catholic Church Seguin Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/saintjamescc/.
Rest In Peace. Go be with the Lord and enjoy time with those that have gone before you. We will miss you! Until we meet again.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 510 S. Camp St., Seguin, Texas, 78155, Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, 206 N. Travis, Seguin, Texas, 78155, or to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosencrans Ave., Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach, CA, 90266.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.