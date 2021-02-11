July 28, 1946 – February 9, 2021
Sharon Lindquist Schneider, age 74, resident of Seguin, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on February 9, 2021 after a fierce battle to the end of Anaplastic Astrocytoma Brain Cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Honoring her wishes, the Rite of Cremation has been accorded.
Sharon Lindquist was born on July 28, 1946, the daughter of Warren and Josie (Quenemoen) Lindquist of Dawson, Minnesota. Sharon graduated from Dawson High School, Class of 1964, and Graduated class of 1975 from the University of California with a BA Degree in Social Ecology. Sharon married George “Pat” Schneider on February 14, 1975 in Las Vegas, NV. Together she and Pat traveled the world after retiring in 1988 from a career as a Real Estate Agent in Irvine, CA. They also enjoyed traveling in their RV for a year and half until settling in Sequin, Texas. They enjoyed many RV trips over 40 years, especially their annual summer trip from Texas to Iowa and Minnesota, visiting family and friends. They traveled the world extensively; Paris and Spain were a couple of her favorite places, along with most recently a Viking Cruise which started off in Switzerland.
Sharon achieved Texas Master Gardener, Guadalupe County, and her beautiful garden reflected her love of nature and tremendous skill as a gardener. Other hobbies Sharon enjoyed were Scrapbooking, Racquetball, photography, gardening, crafting, card making, long walks, Sudoku puzzles, and reading.
She is survived by her loving husband of almost 46 years, George “Pat’ Schneider, Seguin, Texas; Step-daughters, that were her “daughters” and caregivers: Susan Schneider Zude, Davenport, IA and Lisa Sperry Schneider, Denver CO. Grandchildren: Katie McAfoos McCaslin (Kyle), Commerce City, CO, and Michael Roemer, Davenport, IA, and Great-Granddaughter, Lennon Louise McCaslin, Commerce City, CO, her Cat Fur-Babies; Freddie and Nikki. Her brothers: Alton (Janice) Lindquist of Madison MN, Wayne Lindquist of Dawson, MN and Larry (Nancy) of Grand Rapids, MI, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother Kenneth Lindquist and Step-sons; Patrick Joseph Schneider, David Michael Schneider and John Christopher Schneider and Sister-In-Law, Gayle Lindquist. May they Rest in Peace.
The family would like to thank River City Home Caregivers, Elara Hospice Caregivers, and good friends, the Whitwell family, for all of their love and tremendous assistance during Mom’s final journey.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to your local Humane Society, or the charity of your choice. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.