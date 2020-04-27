Teresa Maria Serralta, age 80 of Seguin, passed away on April 25, 2020. Teresa was born in Tampico, Mexico on September 5, 1939 to Isabel (Rendon) and Jesus Vega.
She will be remembered as a longtime employee of the Guadalupe Tax Appraisal Office and was a member of St. James Catholic Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Roberto Vega, Fernando Vega, and Antonio Vega and sister, Isabel Vega.
Survivors include her loving husband of 55 years, Rafael A. Serralta; daughter, Isabella Serralta; son, Rafael Serralta; grandchildren, Alessandro Bonanni, Andrea Serralta, and Fabian Serralta; sisters, Alicia Leal, Rosa Vega, and Carmen De La Madrid; brother, Jose Vega; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and friends.
Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, private services will be held. Interment will follow at a later date in Mexico. Serving as pallbearers will be Rafael Serralta, William Barnum, Fabian Serralta and Roy Neve.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 510 S. Camp St., Seguin, Texas, or to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.