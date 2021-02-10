Virginia Beth Coor died peacefully on February 8, 2021 in Seguin, Texas at the age of 94. She was born on November 28, 1926 in San Antonio, Texas to Irene and Howard Gale.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Harold Coor, and her two sons, Bryan Patterson (Leslie) and Jeffrey Patterson (Meredith). She leaves behind her grandchildren, Andy Patterson (Kynley), Erin Hart, and Leigh Patterson (Michael Muller), along with four great-grandchildren, Grayson and Elizabeth Hart, Hailey and Avery Patterson. Her surviving stepchildren are Tammy Coor and Thomas Coor (Phred), grandchild Ryan Patek (Trisha) and great-grandchildren, Jenna and Myla Patek.
Virginia grew up in San Antonio, graduating from Thomas Edison High School and distinguishing herself by winning the Female Yoyo Championship of San Antonio her senior year. As a working woman, she operated a pottery business in San Antonio, selling curios to tourist venues including the Alamo and Longhorn Caverns. She also worked for Fort Sam Houston National Bank in San Antonio and for Guadalupe Valley Regional Hospital of Seguin for many years.
Virginia, or “Grammy” as she was lovingly called by her family, enjoyed fishing, socializing with friends and watching the wildlife from the porch of her country home outside Seguin. She hosted many a family gathering at holiday times, including an annual not-to-be-missed Christmas Eve celebration for her children and grandchildren.
As her family grew, she never missed a birthday or milestone for every member, making a point to stay in touch with those closest to her throughout her life. After her retirement, she volunteered regularly for Meals on Wheels, the Silver Center, and the Seguin Police Department.
A celebration of life service in Virginia’s honor will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Texas Elks Endowment, Inc., 1961 FM 1586, Gonzales, TX 78629-9613.
