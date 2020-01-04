Amanda Reed Klaehn, age 40 of Marion, passed away on Jan. 4, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Friedens Church with Reverends Sonja and Dave Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at Lone Oak Cemetery.
A reception will follow in the fellowship hall.
A reception will follow in the fellowship hall.