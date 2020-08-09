Viola Lydia (Ewald) Krueger passed away August 1, 2020 at the age of 87. Viola was born September 3, 1932 in Guadalupe County, east of Seguin.
She was the youngest of seven children born to Louis and Frieda (Seelk) Ewald. She completed the 10th grade at Clemens School in Zuehl, Texas. She then attended Draughon’s Business College in San Antonio. She was baptized on June 3, 1933 and confirmed September 9, 1945 at Redeemer Evangelical Church of Zuehl.
Viola married Roland Krueger on February 14, 1952. They were blessed with 5 children, sons Michael, Jeffrey and Scott, and daughters Pamela and Jamie.
Viola was a people person. She had a 29 year banking career working as a teller in local banks, on of which was Schertz Bank and Trust. She was a favorite teller for many of the older local Schertz Bank customers because she could speak German with them. She retired from Schertz Bank and Trust after serving 19 years there.
She was extremely good at math and liked to play dominos, bingo and cards. She also enjoyed gardening, canning, quilt making and baking her delicious cinnamon rolls which were popular as an auction item at her church’s Harvest Fall festival.
Viola (Granny) was preceded in death by Roland, her husband of 60 years, her parents, her sister Valeska Meyer (and husband Cleburne), brothers Martin Ewald, Helmuth Ewald (and wife Elfrieda), Robert Ewald and Jessie Ewald (and wife Velma), sister-in-law Glendora, and sister in-law Lena (Babe) Baumann (and husband Melvin).
She is survived by her brother Fred Ewald; sister-in-law Lucille Ewald; children Michael Krueger and wife Gaye, Pamela Marbach and husband Larry, Jeff Krueger, Jamie Roberts and husband Kenneth, and Scott Krueger and wife Kim. In addition Viola (Granny) is survived by 12 grandchildren, Kyle Marbach (Stacy), Brianne Clark (Kevin), Quinn Marbach (Kristina), Camarie Marbach, Adam Krueger (Jana), Evan Krueger (Katie), Kayla Krueger, Erica Tate (Stacey), Ashley Larrabee (Paul), Zachary Krueger, Tyler Krueger (Josh Jackson), Allison Krueger, Daniel Roberts (Angelica) and Amy Litten (Duane). Also 9 great-grandchildren with another one on the way. As well as numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
Due to COVID restrictions, a Graveside Service will be held at 10 AM on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Redeemer United Church Cemetery in Zuehl, Texas, for the immediate family only, officiated by Rev. Lee Zillmann.
The family would like to thank the staff at Guadalupe Valley Nursing Center in Seguin and Heart-to-Heart Hospice for their care and support of Viola.
Memorials can be made to Redeemer United Church in Zuehl, Texas.
Revelations 21:4 – “And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away.”
