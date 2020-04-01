Fritz C. Grimm, Jr., age 91 of Seguin, Texas passed away on March 30, 2020. Fritz was born on December 10, 1928 in Guadalupe County, Texas, to Emma (Seelk) and Fritz W. Grimm, Sr.
Fritz married Mavis A. Strempel on November 20, 1949. Fritz was employed at CMC (formerly SMI) for 40 years where he served as a shop supervisor in the mill, retiring in January 1992.
He and Mavis traveled extensively visiting Europe, Canada and the United States with friends. Fritz found relatives in Germany and then enjoyed traveling all over Europe with them. The relatives loved visiting America and never wanted to leave – they especially loved Fritz’ steaks on the grill in the back yard and the beaches of the Gulf Coast.
Mavis and Fritz enjoyed gambling and went to Las Vegas and Louisiana every chance they could. He also enjoyed making cabinets and furniture for his grandchildren, which they cherish and enjoy.
Fritz is preceded in death by his parents, his 12 siblings (Fritz was the last of 13 siblings), Ervin and Alvin Grimm (twins), Oscar Grimm, Tilda Bierstedt and Hilda Harborth (twins), Walter Grimm, Hilmar Grimm, Edna Krueger, Reno Grimm, Rosa Grimm, Gilbert Grimm and Valtin Grimm.
Survivors include his loving wife of 70 years, Mavis Grimm; loving son, Larry Grimm and wife Kathy; grandchildren, Michael Grimm and wife Morgan, and Megan Houtchens and husband Nick; three beautiful great-granddaughters, Olivia and Caroline Grimm and Callie Houtchens; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, private graveside services will be held at San Geronimo Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, 206 N. Travis, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.