Leroy Gilbert “Butch” Pape, Jr., age 72 of Seguin, passed away on February 13, 2020.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Michael Moak officiating and military honors under the auspices of the DAV Doug Herrle Chapter 61 in Seguin. Private interment will be held at a later date.
Butch was born on March 8, 1947 in Austin, Texas to Leroy Gilbert Pape, Sr. and Pearl Alma McClarry Pape Murray. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Leroy Pape Sr. and Pearl Murray along with his brothers, Steven Pape and Donnie Pape.
Survivors include his daughters, Kasee and Ashley; grandchildren, Damien and Lailani; brother Ronnie Pape; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
