Margarita Vigil Garcia of Seguin, Texas gained her angel wings on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the age of 69. Funeral arrangements are under the direction and care of Palmer Mortuary & Cremations. Please visit www.palmermortuary.com to sign the guest book.
