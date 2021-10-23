Friends and family mourn the loss of Myrtle Faye Blumberg Henze, born December 13, 1938, and raised in Seguin, Texas. Faye graduated from The University of Texas in Austin with a Bachelor’s in Education and married her college sweetheart William F. (Bill) Henze in 1962. She taught science for approximately 20 years in Seguin while raising a loving and caring family. She was a cancer survivor and an avid supporter of education. She retired from teaching in Rockwall, TX. She passed away peacefully on October 15, 2021, in Plano, TX.
Faye was a beautiful Christian woman who brought joy into the lives of everyone she met. She was quick-witted, compassionate and full of spunk. She was a devoted wife and mother who loved her family fiercely taking great pride in each of them. She was proudest however of being “Fuffy” to her seven grandchildren. Faye’s passions included family gatherings, golf, bridge, travelling and anything Texas Longhorns.
She was greeted in heaven by husband Bill Henze; parents Nola and Robert Blumberg; brother John Blumberg; brother-in-law Edmund Kuempel and nephew Steve Schwartz. Faye is survived by three children and their spouses- M’Linda and Bryan Lasswell, Neil and Traci Henze, Gwen and Craig Webster; grandchildren- Hannah, Reese, Allison, Nathan, Reagan, Megan and Rebecca; sister Birdie Kuempel; sisters-in-law Anita Blumberg, Gay Atkinson, and Gloria Schwartz and brother-in-law Carl Schwartz; plus many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Preston Meadow Lutheran Church in Plano, TX on October 29, 2021, at 2 pm.
To view the service online visit https://pmlc.org/. Please make memorial donations to the Susan G. Komen Foundation or Hospice Plus.