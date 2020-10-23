Richard Garza, age 83 of Seguin, joined our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Visitation will begin on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 5 p.m. the Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 5:30 p.m. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com.
