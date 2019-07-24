Sandra Marlene Perkins Elley 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Sandra Marlene Perkins Elley, age 71 of Seguin, passed away on July 22, 2019. You may visit www.treshewell.com. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Seguin Magazine Today's e-Edition Seguin Gazette … Most Popular Articles Images Collections ArticlesNB man arrested on child pornography chargeRemains IDed, suspicions confirmedTips lead GCSO deputies to arrest 1 on drug chargesPolice: Mom tried abducting own child in IdahoSPD: Man tries to enter car after comment to driverMain Event: Seguin poker rookie cashes in world's largest tournamentGBRA eyes lowering other lakesOfficer remembered for life of serviceJimmie PenshornCity approves tax abatements, incentives for new business Images CollectionsFuneral for Officer Paul BleaVigil for Jacqueline CraytonMermaid in the pool2019 Biggest Small Town Fourth of July ParadeField of Honor