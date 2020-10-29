Dorothy Clay Schievelbein of Seguin, Texas was born on September 12, 1944 and received a call from our Lord for an appointment from which she will not be returning on October 25, 2020 at the age of 76. Funeral arrangements are under the direction and care of Palmer Mortuary & Cremations.
