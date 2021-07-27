Marie Taylor, age 80 of Seguin, passed away on July 26, 2021. Marie was born on May 12, 1941 in Seguin, Texas to Velma (Schraub) and Helmuth Edwin Stautzenberger.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John Stautzenberger.
Survivors include her loving husband of 61 years, W. J. “Tony” Taylor; daughter, Tammy Taylor Dillon; son, Tony Wade Taylor and wife Ruth; granddaughter, Sarah Drennan and husband Ryan, Anthony Taylor, and Richard Taylor; great-grandchildren, Garrett Taylor, Corbin Taylor, Jacob Taylor and Hayden Drennan; numerous loving cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other loving family members and many, many friends.
Marie was a 1959 graduate of Seguin High School. She was an active member of Cross Church where she sang in the choir. She loved to sing and always wanted to learn to sing opera.
But the love of her life appeared and a family changed her plans into becoming a wife and mom instead. She worked at Nolte Bank, worked alongside her husband running the local Western Auto store and worked many years for the county with the Juvenile Probation division.
She had so many passions over the years. If there was a fast car around, she either wanted to be in it or driving it while she kept a sharp eye out for the police while driving her Dodge Stealth. She loved 4 legged horses too and went trail riding and was in parades with the mounted Sheriffs posse.
Her grandkids could always count on their summer break including a camping adventure somewhere in the state of Texas with their Mammaw and Pappaw. They also could count on some kind of toy or money to buy something every time they saw Mammaw. She knew everyone’s name and could tell you who was related to who and how long she’d known them. Along with singing, she also loved dancing every chance she got. She loved going to Louisiana to party with all the family there and rarely missed a special event or birthday.
She and Tony went on many cruises and loved to have fun with their endless groups of friends. She was always coming up with a new “Jell-O shot” recipe to try at a dinner party or gathering. The fun and smiles just never ended when Marie was there.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Cross Church with the Rev. Jim Price officiating. Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Richard Taylor, Ryan Drennan, Tyler Drennan, Carl Magens, Leslie “Bubba” Martin, and Wally Weidner. A reception will follow in the Cross Church Fellowship Hall.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cross Church, 814 N. Bauer St., Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.