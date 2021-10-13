After a blessed life for 89 years, Norma Jean Belcher passed away peacefully on October 12, 2021 in Seguin, Texas. Norma was born in Rye, Texas on her mother’s birthday, July 28, 1932 to Richard and Genie Brewer.
In 1948 she moved to Seguin and lived there the rest of her life. She graduated from Seguin High School in 1949. On October 13, 1951 she married Billy Gene Belcher and together they raised 3 children. Norma was always busy. In her early years she worked at Guadalupe County Abstract Company. In the 1960’s, Bill and Norma were pioneers in the nursing home business. They owned and operated three nursing homes: Stockdale Nursing Home, Floresville Nursing Home and Goliad Nursing Home. In 2000, she and Bill opened Seguin Assisted Living.
Norma had the kindest heart and other than her family, the two things she loved the most were the Zonta Club and the singing in church choir. She was a charter member of the Zonta Club and continued to be a part of the chapter for many years in various capacities. Norma was also an avid sports fan!! She made sure to attend all her children and grandchildren’s games over the years where she always made her voice heard.
For years, Norma enjoyed painting as her past time. You could always find Norma in the kitchen making sure there was always plenty of the best home cooking around! Feeding others gave her great joy. She was the heart of the family and will truly be missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Belcher, her parents, her brothers – Hal, Rupert, Billy, Ralph, DeLay, and Nick, her sister, Lois, and her grandson Brian Scott Belcher.
Norma is survived by her son, Ronnie Belcher and his wife, Rosie, her daughter Karen Taylor and her husband Larry, and her youngest daughter, Annette Ellenwood and her husband Chuck. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Amy Nordstrom and husband Colby, Chip Ellenwood and wife Lydia, Lindsey Knight and husband Cooper, Genie Hopkins and husband Adam, and Chelsea Crabtree and her husband Sean; her 12 great-grandchildren, Taylor Nordstrom, Addison Nordstrom, Mason Hopkins, Charlotte Ellenwood, Sydney Nordstrom, Wyatt Hopkins, Zachary Nordstrom, Sage Crabtree, Ava and Adeline Knight, Jack Ellenwood and Casey Ellenwood. Norma is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She will be greatly missed.
Visitation will begin on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. followed by funeral service at 3 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating. Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Chip Ellenwood, Colby Nordstrom, Adam Hopkins, Walker Brewer, Sean Crabtree, Rodger Koehler and Cooper Knight.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 1314 E. Cedar, Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to the charity of one’s choice.
