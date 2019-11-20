Shirleene Pope Holder was born to Jene Pope and Coreene Nolen on June 4, 1935, in San Antonio, TX. She attended Sam Houston High school and graduated in 1953. While working at the Mission drive-in theater she met Charles Holder, a young Airman stationed at Lackland AFB in the Summer of 1957, and they married in Seguin in August of that year.
Together they raised their children and thru 22 years of military service they traveled the world. Settling in Colorado for second time in 1970, she began a lifelong love affair with the Mountains and Colorado in particular. She attended the University of Hawaii and the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and pursued a career in business. Along with her husband she traveled extensively before returning to Texas in 1995. She became manager at the Fitz and Floyd outlet store before retiring in 2000.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of almost 59 years Chuck; brothers, Floyd and Travis; daughter-in-law, Maria; and grandson, Shane.
Shirleene is survived by brother, Ronald Pope of Frisco, TX; sister, Patricia Dirst of Seguin; her sons and their spouses, Robert and Sylvia of Manassas, VA, Stephen and Diane of Williamsburg, CO, Donald of Seguin, TX, Jon and Nancy of Seguin, TX, and Curtis and Tommy of Paris, TX; 7 grandchildren and 8 great Grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019, in the Palmer Mortuary Chapel in Seguin. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at a future date.
