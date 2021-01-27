Laura Jane Glasgow, age 85 of Kingsbury, passed away on January 24, 2021. Laura Jane was born on June 6, 1935 in Kerrville, Texas to Ruth White McCoy Zinsmeyer and Laurens McCoy.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jack Lester Glasgow, her son, Joe Laurens Glasgow and her parents.
Survivors include her sons, John L. Glasgow and wife Mildred, and James Glasgow and wife Van Bui; grandchildren, Christopher Fox, Amber Lynn Hernandez and husband Mike, Robert Jack Glasgow and fiancé Heather Oneal, Joshua Glasgow, Jake Glasgow, Lynn Le and husband Dennis Tran, and Tony Le and girlfriend Conchita Egger; great-grandchildren, Damian Hernandez, Dylan Hernandez, Mila Hernandez, Bonnie Glasgow, Margaret Jane Glasgow, Jack L. Glasgow, and Ken Le Tran; other loving family members and friends.
Private services and interment are being planned at a later date with Pastor Larry Hargraves officiating. Laura Jane loved animals and for those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P. O. Box 1593, Seguin, Texas, 78155-1593.
