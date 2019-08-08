Juanita Elswick, age 100 of Seguin, Joined our Lord and Savior on August 6, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Hillcrest Church with Dr. Jason Fullerton officiating. Private interment will be held at Dallas Ft. Worth National Cemetery at a later date.
Juanita was born on November 1, 1918 in Terral, Oklahoma to Reverend J.J. and Effie (Prestwood) Land.
Juanita is preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, Therman Elswick, her parents, and her siblings, Mildred Kennedy, Clifton Land, J.W. Land, and Cleatus Land.
Survivors include her daughter, Diane Elswick Greeney and husband David; grandchildren, Dawn Coday, and Jeremy Greeney; great-grandchildren, Mollie Coday, Maddie Coday, and Abbie Coday; siblings, Jimmie Atkinson, Manuel Land and wife Barbara, Jo Ferguson and husband Reverend Robert, Bobby Land and Dolly, and Jean Allen; many loving nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
Juanita was a wonderful Christian woman. She served the Lord all of her life. Not only was she a devoted Christian, but she was also a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be missed greatly by her family.
Serving as pallbearers will be, Glen Kennedy, Doug Fullerton, Gordon Land, John Land, Bob Ferguson, Tate Roush, Shane Land, and Wade Land. Serving as Honorary pallbearer will be Garland Allen.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice, 611 N. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels, Texas, 78130. The family would like to extend their special thanks to Hope Hospice and Willowbrook Personal Care Home, for their love and care they have given mother throughout the years.
