Camille Jeanne Faires Thomas was born in the Valley, the Rio Grande Valley, that is, on April 5, 1935 in Edinburg, Texas. She passed away on July 14, 2021 in Seguin, Texas at the age of 86.
Thomas and Evelyn Faires welcomed her into the world along with her big brother, Kenneth. More siblings arrived and they were: Ronnie Lee Faires, Wayne Douglas Faires and Mary Ann Faires Georgoulis. Camille graduated from Edinburg High School and several years later met the love of her life, Homer Alonzo Thomas, Jr.
She and Homer started their family in Edinburg, then moved to Bishop, TX for a career change for Homer. In Bishop, they joined the United Methodist Church, enjoyed family gatherings there as two of Homer’s brothers also worked at the Celanese Chemical plant, and raised their kids. First, John Wesley Thomas was born, then Pamela Jeanne and lastly, Jennifer Lynne.
In 1972, the family moved to Pampa, TX for an employment change for Homer with Celanese, still. Camille was a stay-at-home mother and wife that ran her house with skill and grace. They moved several more times with Celanese, then retired back in Edinburg. Some of their favorite past times were fishing in the Gulf of Mexico and gardening.
She is survived by her brother, Kenneth Faires; brother-in-law, Paul Thomas and wife, Laurel; sister-in -law, Leta Thomas, sister-in-law, Nell Davis, brother-in-law, Jack Thomas and sister-in-law, Jill Gordon. Her three children are living along with their spouses: John and Irene Thomas, Pam and Bud Lowe, and Stephen and Jennifer Hancock.
Her grandchildren are Priscilla Salinas, Shana Vaughn and husband, Keith, Brook Easton and husband, Jason, Ollie Lowe, Danny Salinas, Beau Hancock and partner, Stephen Cai, Jacob Thomas and John Thomas, Jr. and, her great grandchildren are Ashley Vaughn, Cody Vaughn, Owen Easton, Emma Easton and one great-great, Nash Cooper Vaughn.
Private services will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to: PFLAG Seguin, 706 Lamar, Seguin, TX 78155 or San Antonio Food Bank, 5200 Enrique M. Barrera Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78227.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.