Laura W. Ford

January 10, 1940 - October 4, 2021
Laura Jane Wilson Ford was born in Brownsville, Texas on January 10, 1940, and died peacefully at home on October 4, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her husband Ernest A Ford, Jr., her parents George Francis Wilson and Florence Elizabeth Smith Wilson, her two older sisters Elizabeth Wilson Cummins and Majorie Wilson Pipes, and newborn son Brian Ernest Ford.
She is survived by her children Catherine Maria Ford (Jae Johnson), Melanie Margaret Ford Parrott (Cliff Parrott), and Peter Thomas “Pete” Ford (Valeriane Luke McNeill), and her grandson Glen Stephen Timberlake. She also leaves many cousins, nieces and nephews, and beloved friends including Emily Robertson and her daughters Sarah and Laura to whom she was Godmother.
When Laura was fourteen her family moved to Kingsville, Texas where within a day or two she was spotted and courted by sixteen-year-old Ernie Ford. Six years later they married on August 27, 1960 and started their family soon after. Their love story lasted until his sudden death from a heart attack in 1997.
Laura was vivacious and full of personality. She lived all over Texas and in four other states. She spent the longest period, about 20 years, in Seguin, Texas (1984-2004). She was a life-long reader and learner. In high school, she was in All-State Orchestra for two years as a viola player. She always sang in her church choir and was fully committed to her faith. She was an ace secretary (academic, medical, legal), but her life’s passion was genealogy and family history. She was a cat-whisperer. She was happiest when reading a good book, being out in nature, or attending classical music concerts.
