Maria Garcia Sanchez Born on May 10, 1948 peacefully passed away at home on March 31, 2020.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years Ramon Sanchez her daughter Clarissa Glenewinkel her son Raymond “Dickie”Sanchez her granddaughter Jordan Lerma grandson Jason Sanchez and her great granddaughter Mila Lerma.
Preceded in death by son Omar Sanchez.
Viewing with social distancing at Palmer Mortuary is from 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 2. Graveside services 10 a.m. April 3 at San Juan cemetery Prairie Lea, Tx. Read the full obituary on the Palmer Mortuary website.