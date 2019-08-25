Beloved husband, father, grandfather, son and brother John Henry Kramer died peacefully at home on August 17th at the age of 79 after a hard fought battle with multiple myeloma. John, the oldest son of Lt. Colonel John J Kramer and wife Marie, was born in 1940 at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio. He graduated as an all-round athlete in 1958 from Seguin High School where he was a 4-year letterman in football, 3 years in basketball and baseball and 2 years in track. He served as Captain of both the football and basketball teams in his senior year and was named 1st Team All District in football. Awarded a football scholarship, he proudly played for the Eagles at North Texas State University for 3 years.
Upon earning his degree from the University of Houston, John began his teaching and coaching career in the San Antonio and Houston areas. After 32 years he retired in 1999 from Judson ISD. Shortly before his retirement, John and his wife Doris moved to the family ranch in Kingsbury. If there was not a football game on TV he loved being outdoors and working around the property and could be found out on the land most days.
John is survived by his wife Doris, his Uncle Thomas Kramer in Tulsa, his sons Bradley Kramer (Marie) in Kingsbury, John David Kramer in San Marcos and their mother, Sondra Kramer in San Antonio; Doris’ children, son Rob Lyon (Sandi) in Windcrest and daughter Jacque Cullers (Justin) in Austin, and grandchildren Ashley, Quinn, Andrew, Adam, Bridget and Marley. He also leaves behind his Kramer siblings Patricia, Joyce, Mary, George, Michael, Joseph, Eva, and Tommy Kramer as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other beloved relatives and friends. He has joined his parents and his brothers, Robert Kramer and Karl Kramer in heaven.
John was a good, kind, strong, proud man who loved his family. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. At John’s request there will be no viewing or services. Instead he will be cremated and a Celebration on Life for family and friends will be held on the Kramer Ranch at a later date. The family asks that you send no flowers, but please remember John in your prayers and do an act of kindness in his name.