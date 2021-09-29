April 22, 1934 - September 27, 2021
Clifton Fred “Skippy” Matthies, age 87, of Kingsbury, passed away on September 27, 2021 in Seguin, Texas. Skippy was born on April 22, 1934 in Seguin, Texas to C.H. “Cuta” Matthies and Mary Fleming Matthies.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Jo Matthies; his son, Clifton “Shorty” Matthies, Jr.; his parents, his brother, C.H. “Pokey” Matthies, Jr., and brothers-in-law, James Simpson, William Simpson, and Harold Schmidt.
Survivors include his son, Michael Matthies of Kingsbury; granddaughter, Amy Anderson and husband Eric of Seguin; great-grandchildren, Brock and Bryson Anderson of Seguin; sisters Ann Miller and husband Steve of Kingsbury and Joe Adele Schmidt of Fredericksburg. He is also survived by brother Zan Matthies and wife Pat of Fort Stockton, Texas and sister-in-law Betty Ann Matthies of Seguin; numerous nieces and nephews and many loving friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 3, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October, 4, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Tom Jones officiating. Interment will follow in the Kingsbury Cemetery. Masks are optional.
Serving as pallbearers will be Eric Anderson, Brock Anderson, Bryson Anderson, Gray Mosier, Bill Imhoff, and Bubba Jahns. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Jahns, Tuddy Dietz, Allen Boenig, Steve Miller, Ralph Davis and Fred Blumberg.
The family would like to thank the staff of Windsor Nursing and Rehab for the loving care of Skippy over the last three years. We would also like to thank the staff of Guadalupe Regional Hospice.
Memorial contributions may be made to Guadalupe Regional Hospice, 1346 E. Walnut St., Seguin, Texas, 78155 or the Kingsbury Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 155, Kingsbury, Texas 78638.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.