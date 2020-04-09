Albert Gonzales Borrego, age 82 of Seguin, passed away on April 8, 2020. Albert was born in Sweetwater, Texas on January 8, 1938 to Elvira (Gonzales) and Atanacio Borrego.
Albert will be remembered as a longtime employee of ACCO Feeds (now Cargill). He had a strong work ethic which he passed on to his sons and grandchildren, and loved fixing things to perfection. He loved hunting and fishing, but his most precious times were doing these things with family and friends.
Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Candelaria Ramon Borrego; four sons- Al Borrego (fiance’- Carrie Fauls), Rob Borrego ( wife- Betsy), Rudy Borrego (wife- Shannon), and Arthur Borrego (wife- Yessie); three grandsons, Arthur Borrego Jr. (significant other- McCall Holbeck), Grayson Borrego, Spencer Borrego; three granddaughters, Bentley Borrego Elliot (husband- Michael), Rebecca Borrego, and Mira Borrego; sister, Delia Diaz of Amarillo, TX brothers, Gene Borrego of Brownsville, TX, and John Phillip Borrego of Abilene, TX; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and five brothers, Anastacio, Merced, Ramon, Antonio, and Johnny Borrego.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, private family services will be held followed by private interment in San Geronimo Cemetery.
Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.