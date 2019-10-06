Elaine Stollewerk Krueger, 90 of Sarasota, Florida passed away on August 28th, 2019.
Elaine was born in Seguin, Texas on November 7th, 1928 to Eugene Stollewerk and Malinda Baenzinger Stollewerk.
Elaine married Melvin Conrad Krueger on May 29th, 1947; they were married 54 years, until Melvin’s passing in 2001.
Elaine was a strong German woman who made the most delicious apple strudel from scratch. She loved music and would never miss a party. She never smoked and, although she lived through the Great Depression and several wars, she didn’t drink until she tried one of her grandchildren’s apple martinis. She was a masterful seamstress and the person everyone called when they had a “how to” question, our Heloise. She was always there to lend a helping hand. Her laugh, love and beautiful attitude will be greatly missed.
Elaine is survived by a sister, Lillian Mondin of Seguin Tx, son Barry Krueger, wife Sudie; daughter Sharon Krueger,husband Chris Wormwood; and daughter Debra Krueger.She has 3 granddaughters, 7 great grandchildren, the nieces and nephews of the Stollewerk family from Seguin and the Kneupper family from New Braunfels, as well as many other family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Alzheimer’s Foundation, alz.org.
The family of Elaine Krueger wishes to thank Brookdale Bradenton Gardens and Tidewell Hospice Ellenton House.