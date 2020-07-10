Guadalupe Saenz Flores was born on March 26, 1926 in Seguin, Texas to Ofelia Zambrano Saenz and Fidel Saenz. She married her loving husband Roberto Flores, Sr. in January 1945, and with him raised their 7 sons, 3 daughters, and granddaughter. Together they built a beautiful family of 27 grandchildren, 58 great grandchildren, 42 great great grandchildren, and many more that they welcomed into their family along the way.
While raising her family, Lupe worked multiple jobs including caring for people at Guadalupe Hospital and multiple regional nursing homes. She also worked 17 years at Mission Valley Mills until her retirement.
Lupe was known for her showing her love through cooking and caring for others. She will be remembered for her loving kindness, her quiet strength, and her beautiful smile. She was happiest when she held her grandbabies, and loved them all equally and unconditionally as they grew older.
Lupe was preceded in death by her husband, Roberto Flores, Sr.; her sons, Antonio, Fermin, and Robert Flores, Jr.; her daughter and son-in-law, Maria and Valentine Arriola; her son-in-law Francisco Barrientez; her grandson John Henry Flores; her brothers Fermin and Filemon Saenz; her sister Esther DeHoyos; and her loving dog Chloe.
Lupe is survived by her children: Maggie and Johnny Gonzales, Juan and Isabel Flores, Ricardo and Eugenia Flores, Armando and Mona Flores, Oralia Barrientez, Francisco Flores, Patricia Flores and Crystal Spears; her daughter-in-law, Maggie Flores; her sister, Aurora Quintanilla; her brothers Fidel, Pete, and Marcial Saenz; her 126 grand, great and great great grandchildren; and the many others who have come to love her over the years.
Due to capacity limitations at the service, services will be streamed online, details to follow, please periodically check www.treshewell.com. An extended celebration of her life will also be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the American Lung Association or the charity of your choice. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.