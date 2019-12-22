1928 - 2019
Christ reached down with His healing arms and gently cradled Olga Frances (Gaydos) Mueller, 91, as she peacefully moved from this life and was granted eternal rest on December 17, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Olga was born October 18, 1928 in Wilson County to the late Amelia (Stavinoha) Gaydos, who passed away when Olga was 12.
She was the second to the youngest of ten children and was raised by her siblings on a farm.At the age of seventeen, Olga was introduced to Vernon Mueller in May 1946 by her best friend, Dolly (Vernon’s sister). After a whirlwind courtship filled with jitterbugging and waltzing, they were united in marriage on September 7, 1946. Their joyous love affair would continue for sixty-seven years. Olga and Vernon had lived in San Antonio, San Francisco, Somerset, Universal City and settled after retirement in Seguin where they resided for twenty-three years.
Olga took pride in being a full-time mother and housewife and always kept an immaculate home, stayed involved with her two daughters’ school activities, and took charge of balancing the household finances, all done with precision. She prepared home cooked meals every evening and provided a haven of calm for her hardworking husband and their two energetic daughters.Some of Olga’s great joys in life were cooking, music and dancing. In her younger years while listening to the popular TV program “American Bandstand,” she would be dancing and singing in the kitchen while cooking.
Even though she was a soft-spoken lady one could often hear Olga singing or humming a tune on a river bank while fishing with her cane pole. Olga and Vernon enjoyed traveling and camping, often with their grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews.Olga was a member of Saint James Catholic Church for 23 years. There she was a Eucharist Minister and former member of the St. Ann’s Circle. She assisted her husband with activities at St. James Parish, McQueeney Lions Club and the Knights of Columbus Council 3412 where Olga was honored as “Lady of the Year” on the fiftieth anniversary of the Council’s founding.
Olga was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Vernon (2014); youngest daughter, Linda Morrow (2010); son-in-law, Rocky Carr (2016); six brothers, Joseph, Fred, Willie, Adolph, Lee and Edward Gaydos; and three sisters, Anna Kubacak, Clara Moudry, and Bessie Arnold.
She leaves behind fond memories for her devoted daughter, Verna Lee Carr, of Austin; four grandchildren, Gary (Ann) of Spring Branch, Vernon (Jennifer) of Corpus Christi, Kristy (Ruben) of Dripping Springs, and Brian (Jennifer); eight great-grandchildren, Colton (Bryssa), Justin, Kathryn, Kelly, Olivia, Landon, Isabella, Sampson and one great-great granddaughter, Lillian; her brother, Benny Gaydos (Mildred) of Jourdanton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Through the last years of her life, Olga courageously battled with Alzheimer’s which has now come to an end with an eternal new beginning as God’s perpetual light shines upon her. We take much comfort in knowing Olga is now at peace and back with her beloved husband.
Private interment will be held at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.
Our family extends our heartfelt gratitude to Stonebridge Health Care Center for their compassion, care and support they gave to Olga in the final years of her life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in honor and memory of Olga’s life be made to People Against Violent Crime, c/o Tree of Angels (in memo), P.O. Box 92621, Austin, TX 78709.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.