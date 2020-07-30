Our loving mother, Juana M. Gutierrez, entered eternal rest on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the age of 84. Juana was born on May 16, 1936 in New Braunfels, Texas to Juan De Dios and Consuelo Medina.
At a very young age she helped her mother raise her younger siblings due to health issues. She also began working at a young age where she worked at several companies in the Seguin area.
One of her favorite hobbies was sewing and she was a great seamstress. She had sewn many bridesmaid’s dresses to include wedding dresses for her daughters. Later in life, she worked with the school district in the cafeteria and in the sewing department at Walmart. In the sewing department she offered her expertise and loved sharing her knowledge of sewing.
She loved to laugh and always had a smile on her face. She absolutely loved to dance. After meeting our father, she was swept off her feet and they married six months later. She often reminded us of how wonderful a dancer he was, which was one of the many attributes that she loved about him. She had an abundance of unconditional love for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Juana is lovingly remembered by her daughters, Janie (Gabriel) Garcia, Sandra (Robert) Carrillo, Josephine, Connie, and sons Miguel (Kathy) Gerard (Patricia); grandchildren, Nicole, Michael Jr., Robert John “R.J.”, Matthew, Joseph “Noel”, Kasandra “K.C.”, Joshua, Jordan, Jonathan, Chandler “Steven”, Stephanie; great-grandchildren, Jeremiah, Savannah, Mykel, Marqus, Makai, Giuliana “Gigi”, Jionni, Josiah, Kyvin, and one on the way.
She is survived by her brother Tony Medina (Sylvia), sisters, Tina Herrera (Alex), Stephanie Ozuna (Alex).
She is preceded in death by her husband, Estevan “Steve” Gutierrez, parents, Juan De Dios and Consuelo Medina, sisters, Lydia Flores, Diega Salinas, Isabel Gaytan, brothers, Gregorio Abel and Carlos Medina.
A walk through line visitation (no sitting as there is limited number of people allowed in chapel) will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. A memorial recitation of the Holy Rosary and Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be determined at a later date. Due to Covid – 19 restrictions all CDC protocol must be followed including social distancing and face coverings required in the chapel.
