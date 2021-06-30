Marilyn Jean Day Blackstock, age 86 of Seguin, passed away on June 27, 2021. Marilyn was born on February 10, 1935 in Palestine, Texas to Jessie Christine (Barber) and Walters Marion Day.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Ann Wilcox, her parents, her sister, Peggy Ann Day Goodman and her brother, Marion Lee Day.
Survivors include her loving husband of 43 years, Kenneth Blackstock, Jr.; children, Donna Jean Roberts, Donnie E. Grubbs, Jr. and fiancé Kim Heaton, and Elizabeth Grubbs Anderson and partner Mark Mayfield; eleven grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren; siblings, Marie Day Valdez and husband Ricardo, Diane Day Mori and husband Butch, and Jack Day and wife Catherine; step-daughter, Melissa; three step-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Joy, Fay and Frances; brothers-in-law, Kyle and David; her beloved fur babies, B. J., Nat and Ladybug; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
A memorial service celebrating Marilyn’s life will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Country Church in Marion with Pastor Butch Ikels officiating. Private interment will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice.