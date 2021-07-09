Barclay Ross Coffman, age 52 of McQueeney, passed away on July 6, 2021. Barclay was born on March 26, 1969 in Blackwell, Oklahoma to Judith “Judy” (Miller) and Arlin “Bud” Coffman. He will be remembered as a 1988 graduate of Blackwell High School in Blackwell, Oklahoma.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Judy Coffman.
Survivors include his father, Bud Coffman; sister, Kelly Coffman-Ceballos; partner, Carla Kelberlau; aunt, Donna Dawson; cousins, Brad Dawson and wife Maude, and Doug Dawson; other loving family members and friends.
A memorial service celebrating Barclay’s life will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with Mr. Brad Dawson officiating. Private interment will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P. O. Box 1593, Seguin, Texas, 78155-1593.
