Armando C. Romero was born on April 23, 1945 and passed away on December 21, 2020. Services are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations
Seguin Magazine
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Police investigate report of handgun, stalking claim at Walmart
- Local serviceman returns from active duty, surprises young sons
- Guadalupe County Court at Law judge successor selected
- SISD board grants one-time supplement boost
- 2020 In Review No.12 Texas’s largest lotto winner hails from Seguin, remain anonymous
- Giovanna (Jo) Maria Ditzenberger
- GRMC receives COVID-19 vaccine, administers to healthcare workers
- COVID numbers remain high
- Alamo Group CEO announces retirement after 21 years
- Citizens attack Navarro over transparency, residency, appointments
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.