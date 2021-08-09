Tammy Jo Landrum age 54 of Seguin, formerly of Nixon, passed away on August 6, 2021. Tammy was born on March 26, 1967 in Nixon, Texas to Joyce (Wiley) and Jimmy Charles Landrum.
Tammy was preceded in death by her father on August 2, 2021. Survivors include her mother, Joyce Wiley Landrum; her siblings, Tracy Clark and husband Ron, Brian Landrum, and Jimmy “Buddy” Landrum, Jr. and wife Rhonda; nieces and nephews, Ronnie Clark, Stephanie Clark, Amber Landrum, Allisson Landrum, Ashley Goff and Ryan Goff; aunts, uncles, cousins, other loving family members and friends.
Graveside services and interment celebrating the life of Tammy and her father Jimmy will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Union Valley Cemetery in Union Valley Texas with the Rev. Michael Cowey officiating. Tammy loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and she now is with him in Eternity!
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice. You are invited to sign the guest book at ww.treshewelll.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.