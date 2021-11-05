Diana Jean Saunders, age 74 of Seguin, passed away on October 29, 2021. Diana was born to Frances Miller Harris on June 17, 1947 in San Antonio, Texas, and was adopted by James B. Saunders and Mary E. Saunders. Diana was a 1965 graduate of MacArthur High School, where she was a proud member of the Lassie Dance Team and attended San Antonio College. A devoted employee, Diana worked for twenty-five years in the Traffic Department at KSAT-12 in San Antonio, retiring to take care of her great nephew.
In the 1960s, Diana was a dancer on Swingtime (San Antonio’s answer to American Bandstand.) Diana loved music, especially Jimi Hendrix, John Denver, Barry Manilow, Peter Noone, Larry Gatlin, and George Strait. She loved entertainment news, cooking shows and shows about animals. She also enjoyed traveling with family for fishing trips to the Texas coast and adventures in Las Vegas. She relished reading, often trading books with family members.
She developed a love of teddy bears, Beanie Babies, and especially dolls. She enjoyed attending doll shows, and she collected a wide variety over many years. Diana loved animals, including the birds in her backyard, her beloved cocker spaniels, and other dogs and family pets. Diana loved to cook special dishes for holidays and family celebrations and was the keeper of many family recipes.
Fiercely independent but unbelievably generous, Diana’s house was always open to family, with many calling her house “home” over the years. Always the caregiver, Diana was a second mother and grandmother, taking us on adventures, providing support and encouragement, and cheering us on in all our endeavors. Diana loved her family, and in her later life was blessed to
be reunited with her birth siblings.
Diana was preceded in death by her parents and many other beloved relatives.
Diana is survived by her brothers and sisters: Mary Lee Alexander, Bonita “Bonnie” Blanchard, Judy Saunders, James “Billy” Saunders II and wife Lisa, George Riley and wife Lana, Leon Harris and wife Rebecca, Beverly Saunders and husband Armand, and Dorothy Harris; many nieces and nephews, including: Linda Randall and husband Lloyd, Marilyn Payne and husband Robert, Jackie Ross, Walter Klaus, Kimberly Engeling-Saunders, Denise Crettenden and husband Leigh, Nikki Diana Saunders, James Robert Saunders III, and Jon Paul Saunders; great nephew and nieces: Cameron Saunders-Matthews, Eleanor Crettenden, and Abigail Crettenden; and many other beloved cousins, family members, and friends.
Visitation will be held Monday, November 8th from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary in Seguin. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 9th at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Canyon Lake, with a graveside service to follow at the Boerne Cemetery. Masks are requested at all locations. For those who are unable to attend in person the service may be livestreamed at https://standrewofcl.org.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Prescription Assistance Program at The Guadalupe Regional Medical Foundation, 1215 E. Court Street, Seguin Texas 78155 (checks made to GRMF with PAP in memo line) or The Guadalupe County Humane Society, PO Box 1593, Seguin, Texas 78156.
