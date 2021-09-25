Ann Agnes (Faldik) Patek, age 98 of Leander, formerly of Seguin passed away on September 23, 2021. Ann, one of nine children, was born on January 20, 1923 in Sweet Home, Texas to Annie (Raz) and Anton Faldik.
She met Joseph L. “Joe” Patek at a dance and later married him on March 11, 1944. They opened the White House Meat Market in downtown Seguin and operated it for thirty years. Ann was an active member of St. James Catholic Church, the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, American Legion Auxiliary H U Wood Post 245 in Seguin and the Seguin Hermann Sons Lodge. Ann enjoyed spending time with her family, dancing, listening to polka music, nine pin bowling at Laubach and a good cold Milwaukee’s Best Beer (which she credits to living a long life). Ann enjoyed living her last years in Leander, Texas, with her son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Debbie Patek
Ann is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her son “Little Anthony”, granddaughters, Kim Patek and Jenna Patek, son-in-law, Rusty Kroboth, brothers, Tony, Frankie, and Joe Faldik, and sister, Olga Schneider.
Survivors include her children, Fred Patek and wife Jerri, Kenny Patek, Kathy Kroboth, Anthony Patek and wife Debbie, and Annette Weddle and husband Gary; grandchildren, Heather Rehkow, Lori Kroboth, Korey Patek and wife Carly, Terrie Meyer and husband Tim, Ryan Patek and wife Tricia, Dana Armagosta and husband Tyler, Christopher Patek and wife Taylor, Nick Patek and fiancé Isabelle, Amanda Patek, Alyssa Spaw and husband Josh, and Andrea Reiley. Great-grandchildren, Jordan, Jackson and Jacob Patek, Keigan, Austin, and Brody Patek, Jenna and Myla Patek, Kaden and Landen Spaw, and Ryder Baker and great grandbaby Patek on the way; sisters, Marie Peterson, Edith Siegel, and Bobbie Wesch; brother, George Faldik; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. The recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Gregory J. Nevlud officiating. Interment will follow in St. James Catholic Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Korey Patek, Ryan Patek, Chris Patek, Nick Patek, Keigan Patek, Tim Meyer and Josh Spaw. For those who desire the service may be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/St-James-Catholic-Church-Liturgies-107757358056276/.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church or St. James Catholic School, 510 S. Camp, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.