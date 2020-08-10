John McElyea Nash, III

John M. Nash, III passed away August 8, 2020 at the age of 70 in Seguin, Texas.
John is survived by his loving wife of 37 glorious years, Teri MyCue Nash; his children John Nash, IV and wife, Laura; Amy Nash Dahlke and husband, Robert; Andy Nash and wife, Rebecca; Amanda Nash Robbins and husband, Bailey; grandchildren Emily and Tilden Nash; Jacob and Jade Dahlke; Casen, Whitley, and Elliot Grace Nash; and Baby Robbins expected in February. He was also survived by his sisters Naomi Nash Drummond and husband, Chuck; Martha Nash Bartlett and husband, Marty; sister-in-law, Karen Gordon; step-mother, Connie Naugher Nash; Sue Hodges and husband, A. G., mother of John and Amy; sisters-in-law Judy Johnson and Merry Douberly and husband, Ed; brothers-in-law Jerry MyCue and wife, Carol; Scotty MyCue and wife, Jacque; numerous nieces and nephews; loving family members, and a plethora of loving friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Polly Nash, sister Polly Anne Nash, his brother Kenneth Andrew Nash, in-laws Roger and Arline MyCue; brothers-in-law Jimmie Johnson and Dick MyCue.
John was born on August 17, 1949 in Berkeley, California to John Nash, Jr. and Pauline Fawcus Nash. The family relocated to St. Louis, Missouri in the early 1960’s fueling John with a love for baseball and the St. Louis Cardinals.
He later graduated from Lindbergh High School in 1967 and began classes at Central Methodist College. This is when John realized that school was getting in the way of his education and as he explained it, “I was working at the restaurant too much to go to class. I was a terrible student.”
Perkins Pancake House in the St. Louis area, as well as the U.S. Navy/Marine Corps Medic, kept him busy until 1978 when he moved to the Seguin area to help his parents manage the Greenery Station Restaurant off of State Highway 123. John didn’t like things not done so he finished college as a well-seasoned, non-traditional student in 1993 with a bachelor’s degree from Texas Lutheran University. Through the years, John kept his community fed by owning and operating several other restaurants in the Seguin area: Depot Cafe, River Shadows, Walnut Creek Diner, and Johnny Mac’s Bar and Grill. His ability to mentor the young minds is something that always seems to come up in conversation when speaking to others about John Nash.
He loved telling stories, fishing and hunting with his family, managing his longhorns, talking to friends, and talking to strangers that would often become friends. It was known throughout that you better have some spare time if you ran into John.
He loved family vacations to Angel Fire, NM, Lake Amistad in Del Rio, TX, and the Texas coast. He often bragged about his kids and grandkids as “champions — every one of them.”
To fulfill his faith, he was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Seguin, serving as chief lawn man. To support his community, he was involved in the Geronimo Lions Club serving many offices (including the Lion King) as well as managing the First Friday Feasts each month. To continue his patriotic duty, he served as a boat captain at the annual Warriors’ Weekend in Port O’Connor, TX.
John’s cremated remains will be enniched, in a private service, in the Columbarium at Knolle Chapel of First United Methodist Church in Seguin with the Rev. Cathe Evins officiating. A public celebration of his life is being planned at a later date.
John based his life on his faith, his family, and his friends. To quote John Wayne, his hero, “I’ve tried to live my life so that my family would love me and my friends respect me. The others can do whatever the hell they please.” That was you, John Nash. You were an icon to many.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to First United Methodist Church, 710 N. Austin, Seguin, Texas or the Geronimo Lions Club Scholarship Fund, 135 Oak Springs Drive, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to First United Methodist Church, 710 N. Austin, Seguin, Texas or the Geronimo Lions Club Scholarship Fund, 135 Oak Springs Drive, Seguin, Texas, 78155.