Avanell “Nell” Baron, age 85 of Seguin, Texas passed away on July 22, 2021. Nell was born on August 24, 1935 in O’Donnell, Texas to Etta Mae (Singleton) and John Jackson McKee.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years Burwell (Burl) Baron, her parents, her brother, Sam McKee and her sister, Charlene Brewer.
Survivors include her daughter, Tambra Baron, her daughter Shailie Baron and great grandson Stanley; daughter, Bronwyn Skyvara and her husband, Kennon Skyvara, along with their children Kenna, Kelton and Brecken; daughter, Tracie Baron Munn and her sons Cannon and wife Morgan, McKay and Cahil and daughter Korey Vander Vloedt and great grandchildren Blaire, Piper and Reid; sister, Willene Hall and husband Bruce.
A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary.
Nell was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She sincerely loved her family, so in remembrance of her, please tell your loved ones how much they mean to you.