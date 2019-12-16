Dr. Bernard Clare Baumbach, PhD. — Professor Emeritus of Texas Lutheran University, passed away at the age of 94, in Georgetown, Texas on Friday, November 8th, 2019.
A Memorial Service celebrating his life is scheduled at 10:30 AM on Friday, January 10th, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church, 510 Luther Drive, Georgetown, TX.
Bernie, as he was known by family and friends, was born on February 19, 1925 in Anaheim, California to Bernard Ernest & Julia Charlotte (Becker) Baumbach. He was one of five siblings.
After completing his primary and secondary education in Anaheim, he traveled east to Columbus, Ohio to complete his baccalaureate education at Capital University. Subsequently, he was awarded M.A. and PhD. degrees from The University of Texas at Austin. Beginning in 1950, he taught Economics and Sociology at (now) Texas Lutheran University in Seguin, Texas. Although it was outside his specialization, he was instrumental in introducing computer science into the TLU curriculum in 1969. He retired as Professor Emeritus of Sociology in 1990 after forty years of academic endeavors.
Bernie was a loving husband, father and grandfather. On September 7, 1947 he married Dorothy May Dollinger of Thrall Texas. Soon thereafter, Bernie and Dorothy found their way to Seguin Texas where they spent the next 50+ years raising their 2 sons, Paul and Karl and were deeply involved in the community, the educational system and their church.
After retiring from Texas Lutheran University, Bernie continued his community and educational service. In 1992, the mayor of Seguin asked him to spearhead a project to establish a senior citizen center. The Silver Center began serving the seniors of Guadalupe County in 1994.
He and Dorothy also established the Baumbach-Dollinger Scholarship for Overseas Study at Texas Lutheran University.
He and Dorothy moved to Sun City in Georgetown in 2002 where he volunteered at the public library, transcribing the ledgers of official city and county records, dated from the post-Civil War era through the end of the 19th Century, into digital format that allows public access to the historical documents. While photography was his passion, reading and writing have been his primary activities, recently authoring numerous books on family history and religion.
Bernie is preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Julia Baumbach, his sisters, Charlotte Eileen Kemp and Beatrice Lenore (Dee Dee) Pitman, and his brother, Walter Earl Baumbach.
Bernie is survived by his wife Dorothy Baumbach of Georgetown TX, his sister Marilyn Lorraine Baumbach of Anaheim CA; his sons Bernard Paul Baumbach (Leslie) of East Bend NC and Karl Baumbach (Essie) of Georgetown TX; grandchildren Michael Baumbach (Sally) of South Burlington VT; Morgan Frank (Matt) of Manor TX, Amy Steinhoff (Peter) of Seattle WA and Kyle Baumbach of Asheville NC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Baumbach-Dollinger Scholarship for Overseas Study, c/o Texas Lutheran University, 1000 West Court Street, Seguin, TX 78155.