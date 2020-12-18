Bob D. Carley, age 89 of Seguin, passed away on December 17, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. A Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Dugger Cemetery in Seguin. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing, limited seating and face coverings worn at all locations.
Bob was born on May 27, 1931 in Guadalupe County, TX to Willie B. and Alma (Knetsch) Carley. Bob was a 1949 graduate at Elm Creek School, and served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. He was a longtime employee with the City of Seguin as a Lineman Electrician. He enjoyed farming and tending to his horses, and loved reading western novels and watching western movies.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Chester Carley, Willie A. Carley and wife Vernelle, Ray Carley and wife Laura, Mildred Blay and husband Vernon.
Survivors include his loving wife of 68 years, Evelyn Carley; sons, Jeff Carley and wife Sharen, Scott Carley and wife Betty, Spencer Carley and wife Jami and Stuart Carley; grandchildren, Chase Carley, Casey Carley and partner Beverley, Ashlee Carley, Cyndal Crandell and husband Caleb, Dakota Carley, and Leah Vasquez and husband Oscar; step-grandchildren, Kenneth Wick and wife Becca and Melissa Walls and husband Taylor; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Dalan, Emily, Caiden, Faith, Rustin and Landon; step-greatgrandchildren, Rylan, Cason, Bowen and Harper; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends. Special thanks go out to Socorra Mendoza for her loving care of Bob.
Serving as pallbearers will be, Donald Carley, Dakota Carley, Roger Blay, Vernon Blay, Casey Carley and Clint Walter.
Memorial contributions may be made to, Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, 206 N. Travis St. Seguin, Texas 78155, or to the Dugger Cemetery Association, c/o Sharon Herbold, 3106 Elm Creek Rd Seguin, TX 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.