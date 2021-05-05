Mary Alice “Alicey” McDermott McCaskill

Alicey McCaskill, born Sept. 5, 1949, died on April 6, 2021 at her home in Griffin, GA after a long fight with oral cancer.
Alicey is survived by her two sisters, two brothers, the McCaskill in-laws, her son Chris and his family including her 3 beloved granddaughters. Alicey lived in Seguin from 2005-2015 where she worked in the nursery department at Home Depot.
Funeral Mass was celebrated April 14, 2021 at St. Philip Benizi in Jonesboro, GA, Interment will take place at 10 a.m. May 10, 2021 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.